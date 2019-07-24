Gene Hicks wants to pile on Michael Armstrong’s typical inane rant that former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones was hypocritical when he mentioned an anecdote from his youth in an Idaho Falls City Club speech that his parents had a few migrant workers on their farm, as did all farmers in those days, without opining that they should all be deported. That anecdote would have occurred about 60 years ago. Times were a lot different, and Justice Jones was unlikely to be in any position as a teenager to oppose the practice.
If either of these dregs of the GOP would like to submit their curriculum vitae for comparison to Justice Jones, I’ll bet the Post Register will publish it — likely in the comics.
Certainly, Justice Jones doesn’t need my help in defending his reputation, but Post Register readers need to know that Justice Jones had the highest ethical standards “back in the day” when most of the GOP was still worthy of respect. He still does.
Jim Key
Idaho Falls