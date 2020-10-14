Judges decide based on law Oct 14, 2020 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judges do not make decisions based on what is right. They make decisions based on what is written in the law. The Legislature makes decisions on what is right.Dave C. Koelsch Idaho Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.