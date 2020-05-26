During these last two years, we have been served very well by a dedicated, honest representative in Julianne Young. She stands by principle and works hard to serve families, farmers (having earned 100% on the Farm Bureau Report Card) protect students online and protects women's rights in sports, among many other things.
Donavan Harrington, on the other hand, served as a Bingham County commissioner where he worked to expand regulations on the Planning and Zoning even after hundreds of residents went to meetings to oppose the expansion. He was not willing to listen and was very demeaning and mocking to the concerns of the constituents. When a group of citizens went to visit with the commissioners went to a meeting to explain their concerns, they were told by the commissioners that they were elected to decide for them and that they were to listen and obey, not give advice. I wonder how Donavan would be willing to listen if he served as a representative in Boise. His campaign has continually made false accusations against Julianne.
Instead of running for the open seat, 31A, he ran against Julianne because a friend wanted to see him "Lock horns with Julianne." Not very gentlemanly. For me, I would be very concerned to have him represent us.
Camille Withers
Blackfoot