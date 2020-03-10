I’m responding to Rep. Julianne Young’s editorial titled “Facts don’t discriminate” about why she sponsored House Bill 509, which prevents transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificate. Since legislative bills require taxpayer dollars and this bill will be challenged in court (costing more taxpayer dollars), my question for Ms. Young is: How many Idahoans will this bill affect? Or, essentially, how big is the problem?
I did my own research and came up with some estimated numbers. In 2018 Idaho had approximately 1.754 million residents. A 2017 Gallup poll shows that approximately 4.5% of adults identify as LGBTQ, out of which 0.6% identify as transgender. Assuming these percentages work for the whole population, out of 1.754 million residents Idaho has an LGBTQ population of 78,930 and a transgender population of 474 people.
In the entire state of Idaho, we’re talking about the time and money of a legislative session and the lawsuit that will follow for 474 people. Is this a good use of taxpayer funds? Statistically, the relevance of the birth gender of 474 people is insignificant, so I say no. Conversely, the safety and health of those 474 Idahoans are more secure when they are allowed to change their birth certificates.
Since the statistics are insignificant, please quit wasting taxpayer dollars and exhibit a little compassion. I won’t even go into Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s transgender concerns (transgender girls playing sports), because the number of relevant students is so small as to be non-existent.
M. C. Thelen
Firth