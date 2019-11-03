Junebug: Hey, Benny, really bad Republicans expect all Republicans to act and vote like Republicans if they want to call themselves Republicans. Is that because they are a political party?
Benny: Well, Junebug, there’s this history of political parties. Now, I rightly don’t cotton up to this concept of parties. I mean, what in tarnation is got these Republican’s so hot and bothered about all this is really beyond me. You would think they rightly be happy and proud to have anybody in their party as long as they called themselves Republicans, right? It’s just one big party to have a party in the party, get it?
Junebug: Uhh … sure, Benny, I get it, or at least I think I get it. But the more I think about it, the more my head hurts. I mean, it’s just all so confusing ... putting the word "political" next to the word "party," and then trying to understand it is just confounding me and you know how I hate confoundationalic type confoundations that are always confounding me. Get it?
Benny: See here, Junebug, just remember it’s like a tent ... Republicans want a pup tent — you know the tiny type tent because they don’t want membership in their "special" like party. Democrats, on the other hand, don’t care one whit of a tic that’s stuck to the dog that's biting the cat that’s eating the mouse see, so all are welcome to the Democrat club.
Junebug: Benny, you’re always so smart.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley