Junebug: Gosh, Benny, I am so worried lately I can’t sleep at night.
Benny: Why, Junebug, what’s the matter, you got a bee in your bonnet?
Junebug: Ohh, Benny, I have been reading about the Google climate change summit that was held in Italy at the end of July. Both Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio attended, and you know how knowledgeable they are on this subject. They both are reporting that the ox is in the mire for sure and that we are doomed.
Benny: Well what Trump and the greedy Republican polluters don’t know is that the Earth has a secret weapon that will soon come to save the day. I get so frothy and excited I barely stand it. Haven’t felt this excited since first tasting carnival peanuts at the fair in '49. See it’s simple, so simple that even a conservative can understand it. What’s going to happen is that Bernie Sanders has a secret alliance with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Together they will win the Democratic nomination for president and vice president of these United States of America. With Bernie’s experience honeymooning in the Soviet Union and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's genius-level of brilliance, the Republicans are as doomed as the freedom of the press in Venezuela. No more coal. No nuclear (heaven forbid). No fossil fuels of any kind. Can you imagine it, Junebug?
Junebug: Ohh, Benny, I can’t believe I ever doubted there was a plan in the works. We are all saved.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley