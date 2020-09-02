I wish I had the superpower many of you seem to have. I personally don’t know if the people I come in contact with are in an at-risk population for COVID-19. I certainly don’t know if their secondary and tertiary contacts are at-risk. Mike Moyle, R-Star, must have this power, so he can say, “If you’re not at risk, carry on.” That’s not how a pandemic works: contacts of contacts of contacts are exposed to me.
So, just say what you really mean: Either you don’t believe the virus is real (180,000 people would like to have a word, but they can’t since they’re dead), you think it’s “just the flu” (3 to 10 times more have died than the worst flu seasons) or you care so little for others that you just can’t be bothered to make a minimal sacrifice for them.
Propping up freedom as a proxy battle over convenience is as hypocritical as it is nauseating.
Keith Perry
Idaho Falls