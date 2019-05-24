It's great that Karey Hanks lives in a black and white world and would like everyone else to live there too.
Abortion is a medical procedure. It can be a lifesaving procedure, it can occur naturally, or be induced or be performed. It can be done relatively safely or it can be very risky.
It's not evil and it's not murder. Abortion is a huge choice and decision that only women in that predicament can make right for themselves first, and then maybe their family as well if they have that kind of support.
Karey is not a scientist. Of course embryos develop reflexes and can have a detectable heartbeat within weeks. A chicken egg can produce an adorable fluffy chick in 21 days and be ready for slaughter in the 21 weeks she mentioned it takes a human fetus to be viable outside the womb. Everything is relative to perception.
No man or woman, church or government can make this tough decision for these innocent women. We are not judges, we are not gods, but we are humans. We can love them, support them, cherish them or we can condemn them, belittle and ridicule them.
I don't know, Miss Former Republican State Representative, which do you think will work out better?
Steven Dahms
Idaho Falls