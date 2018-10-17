Yes, Jim Key, the Kavanaugh confirmation was a sham. Crapo was Senate Judiciary Committee member, and he and Risch as confirming Senators were simple party pawns, sadly typical.
This outcome is justified to the gullible by many saying: “Well, there was just not enough evidence presented.”
This ironically is true. Not because of the prior, acknowledged shortcomings of Dr. Ford’s testimony on Sept. 27, but because of the underhanded constraints imposed by Trump upon the FBI. Trump deliberately thwarted the FBI’s investigative ability to discover all evidence.
A full investigation that was made public could have validated either Kavanaugh or Ford and resolved Americans’ doubt. Trump blocked a full search for evidence. He thus cheated us out of the truth.
Opinions Kavanaugh supplied to Bush were blocked from getting to the Committee. Questionable testimony was given by Kavanaugh regarding his receipt of stolen documents. His own public display of anger, claims of conspiracy, uncontrolled emotion, arrogance, flippant disrespect and sour temperament were collectively sufficient evidence for any correctly contemplative, bipartisan Senate Judicial Committee to mutually and respectfully call for the president to bring forth another candidate for this lifetime appointment to our United States Supreme Court.
But they failed us.
John Willisch
Idaho Falls