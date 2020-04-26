For over 60 years, my law firm has done extensive work in water rights and water resources. It is because of this focus that I am writing today in order to encourage the voters of District 34B to vote for the incumbent Britt Raybould in the upcoming representative election.
Ordinarily, I wouldn’t deem it necessary to write this piece. However, as important as it is to fight the legal battles to protect the water rights of our area from the many who want the water for downriver uses, it is equally important to have legislators who understand the importance of protecting our water rights but also the know-how of fending off legislation that would diminish our rights for our farmers, cities and rural homes alike.
Unfortunately, through retirements and western Idaho population increasing, we are losing the number and power of legislators who are truly qualified in water rights to fight our battles and win with their votes.
As I work on water rights legislation, I know that Britt has stood up to protect our water rights. She comes from a family that has been instrumental in the protection of eastern Idaho water rights for generations. She works with other legislators in order to get the job done, as opposed to her opponent who only knows how to vote no and has but a handful of legislators who are even willing to work with him.
Therefore, I urge you to keep Britt Raybould in the Legislature.
Jerry Rigby
Rexburg