As a certified public accountant, I have provided financial and consulting services to the Raybould family for over 30 years. I consider them not only clients but also close friends. Britt Raybould has played a key role in the management of Raybould Farms and learned her sense of ethics and integrity from her grandfather, Dell Raybould. She understands what it takes to run a business and to work hard without receiving an immediate reward. I have been impressed with how she has studied the issues. There are no knee jerk reactions but only a desire to do what is best for Idaho and the district she represents.
I am very disappointed in Britt’s opponent, Ron Nate, who has misrepresented her position on gun rights. As a gun owner, I can say without a doubt she is a strong supporter of Second Amendment. She uses common sense when dealing with gun-related issues instead of taking a fanatical approach. She doesn’t need to carry a gun around the capital to prove she is a supporter of the Second Amendment. Instead, she shows it through her actions and understanding of the issues each time they arise.
On April 28 I received a phone call that identified as coming from Brigham Young University-Idaho. I did not answer and the caller left a voicemail. I later listened to the message, and it was from Ron Nate encouraging me to vote for him. Shouldn’t there be a separation of church and state?
Let’s keep Britt Raybould in the Legislature.
Ron Walker
Rexburg