This demand for unlimited freedom ignores the fact that one man’s freedom is sometimes another person’s danger. Face masks are to protect others as well as yourself. The governor and local health departments’ orders are reasonable. With a death and illness toll from COVID-19 now more than 10 times what it was during the lockdown, we are sacrificing some people so that others can get back to work and so that our children can get educated.
Let’s keep the death and illness toll as low as possible by following sensible regulations. Shame on the selfishness of those who object to wearing face masks.
John Tanner
Idaho Falls