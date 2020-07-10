After living here for several years, I have come to the conclusion that southeast Idaho is the biggest offender of turn signal violations. However, contrary to popular belief, Idaho is definitely not the worst driving state in the nation. Trust me on this. This is after living in over 25 houses in several other states, including a few cities of over 2 million population. It is absolutely beyond crazy how drivers around here constantly violate turn signal rules. It is a vast majority, not a minority, of drivers who turn their signal on while they are turning or veering into another lane and only use one turn signal and not the other or don't even use them at all.
There are many instances when I am on the roads that I will make a conscious effort to pay attention to turn signal violations. And it's amazing how consistent my guesses are. Also, the state driving laws indicate either 100 feet or 500 feet, depending on the distance of when the turn is going to happen. On one last note, it is illegal to pass on the right side of a vehicle in a two-lane road over a solid white line. I have even seen a School District 93 bus do this. Let's be safe on the roads — remember, we are supposed to drive safe, and we are not above the law.
Steve Smith
Idaho Falls