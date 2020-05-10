I appreciate the respect that the candidates for Idaho House District 31B have shown to each other in this campaign. I write as the father of Rep. Julianne Young now running to retain her seat and also as a good friend to Donovan Harrington, her opponent, who has served with me several years in leadership of the Blackfoot District in the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America. I admire both candidates for their many sacrifices for community benefit and plan on continuing a close relationship with both after the campaign.
Some recent editorials have included false stories and gossip. The allegation that Rep. Young breached proper church protocol in campaigning is categorically false. If one of her supporters did so we have no knowledge and know it to be improper. The allegation that she lectured farmers about the Constitution for an hour in an agricultural listening session is false.
Keep comments civil and stick to the facts. Please do not repeat rumors and gossip. If it sounds outlandish, it is likely false. The candidates’ websites and video interviews accurately reflect each candidate’s experience and political positions. I respect both candidates as persons of integrity.
Choose your best candidate. Rep. Young is a great listener, well-studied on the issues, a fast learner and untiring in her commitment to serving all the Bingham County citizens. Rep. Young retains my vote, and I encourage you to do the same.
Richard C. Hill
Blackfoot