Let’s keep the mail a public service for reasonable prices and universal service to all Americans, no matter where they live or work, using no tax dollars while employing over 100,000 military veterans.
If the USPS were a business, it would limit delivery areas and charge higher rates to make a profit.
Unreasonable congressional mandates, such as pre-funding for future retirees health benefits 75 years from now, need to be rescinded to restore the USPS to a more healthy financial status in a not-for-profit operation.
This holiday season please remember that the mail makes everything brighter when it comes to cards and packages.
John Paige
Pocatello