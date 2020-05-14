Recently Diane and John Jensen criticized District 30 Senate candidate Kevin Cook (and many others) for refusing to participate in the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee debate. Here is the rest of the story.
The truth is, four members of that committee violated their own bylaws by publicly choosing sides in a contested primary election, including two who donated $1,000 each to Mr. Cooks’s opponent. Kevin strongly considered participating in the debate until this all came to light. This lacks the arms-length transaction necessary for such a forum.
The Jensens have labeled Kevin Cook less than conservative. Perhaps a better benchmark is to talk to Kevin Cook personally and find out what he believes. Kevin has deep roots in Bonneville County. He is passionate about education and takes time each week to read with students who are below their reading standards. He sees education as necessary for our youth to be successful. He is a former small business owner who has met deadlines and payroll. He wants to foster an environment where small businesses can grow and flourish. Kevin is a fine man of conscience and integrity. He is running for office because he wants to represent the interest of voters in Bonneville County. He is committed to remaining true to his own moral values — values that have safeguarded the American Constitution for over 200 years.
Those who live in District 30 have a clear choice for their next state senator. Kevin Cook is a good man and one who has my wholehearted support.
Jeff Townsend
Idaho Falls