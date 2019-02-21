I don't understand why guest columnist Jim Key, in his recent article, "Liberalism, liberals and libertarians," would rely on the Oxford Research Encyclopedias to define "liberalism." The definition he used was archaic and irrelevant in today's society.
Let's define "liberalism" in reality. The best examples are New York and California: sanctuary cities, exorbitant taxes, late-term abortion and control, control, control.
Key stated: "For those that equate liberalism with socialism, you are dead wrong." I vehemently disagree and believe that socialism is the first cousin to liberalism.
This is obvious in the present liberal and leftist Democratic Party which is increasingly embracing socialism.
Robert Tripp
Ammon