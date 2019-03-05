Many things well said in the recent letter from Jim Key taking Bryan Smith and the Idaho Freedom Foundation to task for its attempt to derail the implementation of Medicaid expansion. An expansion that was approved at the ballot box last November by over 60 percent of Idaho voters. An expansion that will enable the less fortunate of our state to receive quality medical care which in the long run can save the state of Idaho and it's taxpayers money. Maybe Mr. Smith is telling the majority of Idaho voters that he knows what's best for them. After all, he's an attorney and does not have to worry about medical expenses or whether his family chooses to go to the doctor instead of eating that day.
It appears that Mr. Smith thinks that the word freedom in the title of this far right-wing libertarian organization means that he is free to launch frivolous, meritless lawsuits. Lawsuits that end up costing the taxpayers of Idaho money. Or that there will be no repercussions on him and his bunch of the radical right for these lawsuits. I totally agree with Mr. Key that the IFF should have to pay all the costs involved with these lawsuits that have no merit. This is not the first IFF lawsuit that has failed in recent years. The organization sued former Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter in 2015, challenging Idaho’s common core standards, but saw its lawsuit dismissed.
I have been a Republican longer than Mr. Smith has been on this planet, most of those years I lived away from Idaho so I did not see one-party domination as it is in Idaho. After spending 10 years back in Idaho after retirement, I would probably now be registering as an independent so as not to be associated with the unreasonable right wing of the GOP.
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls