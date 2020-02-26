Feb. 20's Post Register had three separate well-written, descriptive articles addressing important subjects that are positive, good and deserve high praise.
The first: A very descriptive and well-written article addressing the on-going, scheduled and planned actions specific to the new Idaho Falls police compound. It's great to see things are happening and/or are soon to be underway to provide our excellent police department the facilities, equipment and technology to work with. Transparency is good.
Second, the very positive actions by the state Legislature in getting Rep. Doug Ricks' (Rexburg) wrongful conviction bill through the House and onto the Senate. Very positive.
Thankfully, Mr. Ricks pursued this action vigorously, as it was pretty clear none of the Bonneville County elected folks were, even though Mr. Tapp was tried and convicted in Bonneville County. A man who was finally proven innocent after serving over 20 years for a crime he did not commit. Again, kudos to Rep. Ricks from Rexburg.
There still remains a missing piece of justice for those who actually did the actions that put Mr. Tapp behind bars and the failure by them and others for withholding information that could have changed the overall outcome years ago, rather than after the Idaho Falls Police Department proved his innocence.
Third, kudos to and for Mr. Vandersloot's personal support, involvement and steadfastness in getting the medical debt bill into the House and on the docket.
Kudos don't begin to acknowledge the praise Mr. Vandersloot deserves for his actions and determination to get this much-needed bill into the legislative pipeline as an action to stop or curb the collection agency predators from creating financial stress and anxiety of ordinary, hard-working folks, caused by their actions.
These kinds of articles are informative, positive and prove right and good does prevail.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls