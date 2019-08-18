I have lived in Idaho Falls for over 40 years, but I don't recall our downtown ever looking as good as it does now. Kudos to the Downtown Development Corporation and the city of Idaho Falls for the work just completed on Broadway and the ongoing upgrades being made in the rest of downtown. In my opinion, these changes will prove to be good for our local economy and serve as a bigger magnet for residents and tourists alike. Thanks to all of those in our city who are showing leadership with these projects.
Ken Wyler
Idaho Falls