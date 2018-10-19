I just wanted to thank the folks in Idaho Attorney General's Office over in Boise and our local investigators. In the last few weeks, we have had to ask for their help a couple of times with community issues regarding horses and cows, and they responded in a huge way.
People, if you have an issue with livestock and see animals suffering and lacking food/water, etc., please go to the Idaho animal industries complaint site and fill out the online form. They will investigate all complaints to see if further action is warranted. Those folks have been awesome to work with. And it’s obvious that they are in this to help the animals.
Please don’t remain silent. You may be the only voice and hope suffering animals have. Contact your local sheriff or police department for companion animal issues. Don’t stand by and let the animals suffer.
If you see something, say something!
Andi Elliott
Hamer