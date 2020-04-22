After reading the nonsense spouted by some of the local lawmakers on page one and page three of the Post Register this morning, I feel compelled to issue kudos to Gov. Little for having the courage to extend the stay-at-home order through April 30.
I would ask Scott Bedeke, Barbara Ehardt and Bryan Zollinger to produce their epidemiological degrees to assure me that they have even the slightest knowledge of the dangers of COVID-19. Thank you in advance.
Dennis and Sharen Green Peterson
Idaho Falls