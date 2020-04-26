Kudos to former state Sen. Jeff Siddoway and his April 17 guest column concerning the Idaho Freedom Foundation. It was so refreshing to hear a Republican who is more concerned about representing his constituents and looking at the legislative big picture than getting high marks from a strict ideological political organization. I think his characterization of the Foundation’s Wayne Hoffman was right on the mark.
Since Idaho is considered overwhelmingly Republican, I hope free-thinking and realistic Republicans take solace in his words and avoid the fear and oppression of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its Joseph McCarthy-like leanings.
Tom Brinkerhoff
Idaho Falls