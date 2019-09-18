My thanks for another of Jerry Painter’s wonderful front-page articles, this one about Mackay High School’s foray into aquaculture. Great article, great subject and a great teacher. And kudos to your editorial staff for that well-deserved skewering of Chad Christensen. His nitwittery calls to my mind James Thurber’s revision of Thoreau’s comment — in Thurber’s take, “Nowadays men lead lives of noisy desperation.” It was a priceless bit of schadenfreude over boiled eggs and Premier Protein on Sunday morning. Good job, editor.
Carla Kelly
Idaho Falls