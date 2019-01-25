Kudos for Justice Jim Jones’ Sunday critique of the president’s latest Syria move. It was spot on. The most problematic thing about President Trump is not his willingness to go to the mat over border security. It is this president’s impatience when military advisers don't tell him what he wants to hear.
Betraying a valuable ally like the Syrian Kurds sets a terrible precedent. If the US can simply abandon an inconvenient ally in the struggle against ISIS, our security interests in the region will suffer.
Let's hope that the president quickly finds a way to revise this ill-considered impulse.
Jay Gaskill
Idaho Falls