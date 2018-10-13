Kudos to Steve Piet for his Oct. 12 op-ed, “City should ban cell use while driving.”
I have seen a person on a traffic circle in Idaho Falls with a cell phone in one hand and a cigarette in the other hand.
“No hands/no brain” driving?
I was distressed to find that my new 2018 automobile comes with “hands-off Bluetooth” cell phone capacity. This just makes driving more dangerous, not safer.
My stepdaughter has a cell phone app with the automatic message: “I’m driving now – I’ll call you back in a few minutes.” I admire her for using this.
James M. David
Ammon