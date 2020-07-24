Based on the city cost article in July 17’s Post Register, progress or action by the Idaho Falls City Council and the mayor toward a police facility is even worse than the defunct event center.
The city spends a lot of money, some merely for the convenience of all the transplants, with apparently no regard or thought of the need for a stand-alone, modern facility to assist our great police department in assuring the safety and security of all the citizens of this great city.
It’s time, actually, past time, to take a strong position to correct this serious shortcoming.
If the construction of a new police facility is not well underway three months before the next city elections, the mayor and all City Council members should be replaced by candidates who commit to their first action being funding and building a state of the art police facility for our police department.
They are no less important than our fire department or any other department or agency in this city.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls