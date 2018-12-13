Neal Larson, who is an exquisite writer and one of the ideological enforcers for the Bonneville County Republican Oligarchs, has detected a grit shortage.
His recent commentary has the same tone as most right-wing talk radio: Be very afraid! There are socialist out there. How about a discussion of moral capitalism in the wake of a GM plant closure?
Be very afraid! There are hyphenated Americans out there. You know all these folks, who are not like him, lack emotional resiliency, act entitled and are looking for solutions outside of themselves. I guess millennials, among others, just lack grit.
To Idaho's far-right, grit appears to means being a shill for those who are privileged, powerful and against for example humane treatment of dairy cows. You remember Ag Gag? The Idaho Legislature, guided by ALEC, never ignores anyone or anything that has enough digits after the dollar sign.
This may cost Idaho taxpayers $260,000. Idaho lost a lawsuit to an animal rights group on the grounds we violated their first amendment rights. That money could have bought a lot of textbooks, antibiotics and highway maintenance if it is awarded.
I'm some years older than Mr. Larson and lack his high school or college athletic bona fides but now enjoy the leg burn at one of Idaho Falls less exclusive athletic clubs whenever I can. My early political experiences started in 1974, this colors my political views to this day. I watched an imperial presidency turn into a failed presidency. Deju vu?
But what do I know? I am just a cranky old white guy that listens to local talk radio on the way to work in his old pick up truck.
Arnie Erickson
Idaho Falls, Idaho