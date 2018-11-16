While is was not surprising, noting his political persuasion, for Neal Larson to attribute to Jesus the Webster definition of “compassion”, perhaps it is time for him to reread the New Testament.
While he accepts the “redistribution of wealth by government power” to benefit the wealthiest, that is, Trump’s Tax Act passed by the representatives of the people (Congress), he ignores Idahoans’ collective action by initiative and brands the same “more Marx-like than Christlike.” Moreover, the Trump Act that you approve will push the deficit to the highest it has been in six years (yes, at a time when you were condemning another president, who you said was never Christlike and whose deficit you screamed would hurt our children’s future).
Remember, Christ also maintained “woe to the hypocrites.”
Do some inspection and homework, Neal, especially as to your use of the meaning of “Christlike” by a reference to the good Samaritan to prove your position and those who, like you, oppose Medicaid expansion. While we all should be a Samaritans, perhaps you should turn to the Man himself.
It was Christ to whom we attribute: “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me” and “But if anyone has the world's goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God's love abide in him?”
I could go on, but I’ll urge you to open the Book again and track the overall theme of His words. Don't call 361,025 Idaho citizens Marxists. Your train of thought is not Biblical, nor do you have any clue of compassion as 60 percent-plus of your neighbors do.
Marc Weinpel
Idaho Falls