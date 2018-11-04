Thomas Jefferson lived a long time, and he said many things, not all of them as inspiring as the quote that Neal Larson made use of in a teaching moment with his children. Jefferson could indeed proclaim to the world that nobody owned him, but the same could not be said of most of the other people who lived at Monticello.
True, Jefferson had no control over the beliefs or inner thoughts or opinions of those who, as he wrote, “labor for my happiness.” But since slaves seldom had the education or opportunity to write, we don’t know what those were.
Did any of them know that the document that begins, “We the People,” counted each of them as three-fifths of a person?
The definition of “We the People” has grown broader, but the great, central idea, that the government is a creature of the people and therefore beholden to them, remains. So if the people of the United States, through their representatives, should decide that single-payer health care, or free education for all, are worthy things, then those things will happen, with no “legal contortions or philosophical gymnastics” required at all.
An independent mind, freed from worry over bankruptcy from an unaffordable illness, is no less independent than it was before. A newly-graduated doctor, without the millstone of exorbitant college loans around her neck, is free to pursue her dreams. Nothing in the Constitution prevents it.
Louise Wagenknecht
Leadore