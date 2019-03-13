The law seems pretty clear, at least to me.
“The legislature finds that it is against the public policy of the state of Idaho for public funds, resources or property to be used to advocate for or against a candidate or ballot measure.”
So would someone explain to me how Jefferson County School District 251 could legally state on their website: “A Bond of $36 million will be required to complete the proposed projects, however, this can be accomplished with no increase to the existing school tax levy.”
It continues: “This is not an additional tax. This amount is already included in the total school levy tax rate.”
Folks, this involves “new” money and will rely upon population growth.
How can Idaho Falls School District 91 hire a consulting firm to promote their bond? They are using taxpayer funds to pay the firm. Yes?
And over in Salmon, taxpayers are upset too for good cause. Their district has just hired a firm to promote their bond. Taxpayer money. Yes?
And to quote a Salmon School District patron, “School bond proposals should stand on their own merits without public officials taking a formal position for or against a bond. The school district has access to our tax funds and could use the money (power) against some voters' opinions to push pro-bond arguments. Public funds are trust funds, and as such are sacred and to be used only for government operation, not to influence public opinion in an election.”
Andi Elliott
Hamer