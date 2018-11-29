Recently, Governor Otter pardoned Aaron Bonney who was convicted of statutory rape in 1997 of his then-girlfriend when he was 18 and she was 15.
In 2010, the Idaho Legislature voted to change the rape laws so that if a girl was 16 or 17 and the boy was no more than 3 years older than her, it would not be statutory rape. Under these laws Bonney would have still been convicted of this crime and be required to register as a sex offender even though the sex was not forced (but not considered consensual since in Idaho you cannot consent to sex until 18.)
I think it is time that our state recognizes that teenagers are going to have sex and that no amount of laws are going to stop them. If a girl is a willing partner then there should not be a crime to punish. I understand that we want to protect children, however, a pedophile does not prey on teenage girls by their very definition. They are attracted to pre-pubescent children.
It doesn't seem right to me that the governor pardons this one man but so many others are sitting in jail, on probation, or having to register as sex offenders for having sex with someone who was willing. If a girl can go into a state health department and procure birth control, then she should be old enough to decide who she wants to have sex with.
