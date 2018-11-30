Kudos to the Post Register Editorial Board on calling out the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and by association the Bonneville County Central Republican Committee, on their not-so-subtle attempt to overturn the voter’s approval of Proposition 2. Their brazen attempt to place their own ideology over the will of the voters is astounding. The Editorial Board’s conclusion that they hold the voters of Idaho in contempt is spot on.
However, the voters do have recourse, should any elected official choose to ignore their constituents' wishes concerning Proposition 2. Chapter 34, Section 17 of Idaho Code provide for a recall election of virtually any public official in the state.
Considering that Proposition 2 passed with a significant majority in both Bonneville county and statewide, our elected legislators should seriously consider whether they should be at odds with their constituents' clearly articulated wishes. Proposition 2 was started with a petition to put the issue on the ballot. A recall petition and recall election should not be any more difficult to accomplish.
Tom Brinkerhoff
Idaho Falls