It was surprising to see our state embrace Obamacare in the last election. Prop 2 seemed to be passed without any consideration as to where our states' share of the money would come from. Articles and letters appear daily condemning our legislators. Is the money to come from school funding, road and bridge, law enforcement, raising taxes? We need to be patient and let our state leaders solve the funding problem that was not addressed in the proposition. The government's role in providing health care is also questionable.
"Bringing our money back from Washington" may be wishful thinking. The feds are hopelessly in debt. The House controls the purse and the president veto power. Overriding a veto does not appear possible. There could very well be another government shut down in September. If the people of Idaho really care about those in "the gap," the state may have to forget about the Feds and set up a state Obamacare system.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton