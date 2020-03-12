“So what’s going on with recycling? Why did they remove those familiar green bins? ” Last September we learned that our community’s citizens are very concerned about changes and restrictions to local recycling.
We asked City Councilman Jim Francis what happened. He explained that, more than a year ago, China and other Asian countries stopped accepting America’s recycling materials. That left the U.S. with almost no recycling alternatives and meant that our contractor, Pacific Recycling, can no longer accept our city’s plastics and paper for recycling.
So paper and plastic bins were removed from city collection sites, only leaving bins for corrugated cardboard and aluminum or metal cans. For a fee, however, Western Recycling continues a twice-monthly curbside pick up, and folks can still recycle paper and #1 and #2 plastic bottles, cardboard and cans at Western’s headquarters on Denver Street. Councilman Francis also explained that people can now recycle glass jars and bottles in the city’s new blue bins.
But local people are still confused and disappointed. During this period of heightened climate consciousness, recycling is one way to act responsibly. Tossing items into the trash that they formerly recycled appears to be a huge step backward.
Our citizen group, Recycle IF, provides current, local facts about recycling and shares resources to help all of us reduce landfill waste. Check out our Facebook post “You Can Recycle That, IF” or email questions to recycleif@gmail.com. Join us for Idaho Falls’ Earth Day celebration on April 25.
Lyn Stangland Cameron
Idaho Falls