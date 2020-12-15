Having read back-to-back two articles in Dec. 6’s paper, I feel sickened. First the article about our legislators gathering in person with no mask or social distancing requirements, seemingly oblivious to the harm they may be doing to themselves and their colleagues. House Speaker Bedke opined that: “The Legislature is made up of responsible adults that understand the situation, and it’s on them to take the measures that they see fit.”
Speaker Bedke, they are obviously not responsible or adult or they would follow the guidelines. Idaho is in the red zone, with the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the nation. Rep. Ryan Kerby from New Plymouth was not worried because of the high ceilings in the chamber: “You hope nobody gets serious and dies, (but) obviously it could happen.”
Next, I read the column by Dr. Kenneth Krell (he who said in an article last week that “he just couldn’t keep his mouth shut.” God bless you for that, Dr. Krell). This was Krell’s testimony to the Eastern Idaho Public Health Board. He describes the current dire situation at {span}Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center{/span}. Because of limited space and exhausted workers, they are now rationing care. And we still haven’t hit the inevitable surge that is bound to make things worse, just because people couldn’t bear to stay home on Thanksgiving and probably won’t at Christmas. Why would they? They have the “responsible adults” who are our legislators to look to as an example.
Virginia Willard
Idaho Falls