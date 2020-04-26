As a resident of Idaho’s legislative District 35, I don’t believe that the citizens of this district are well represented in the Legislature by Sen. Van Burtenshaw and Reps. Jerald Raymond and Rod Furniss.
Why do I say that? Simply put, their voting records are terrible. These men consistently vote for big government, special interests and more spending. They have forgotten about us, the ordinary tax-paying residents of Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson counties.
Let’s look at some facts. The Idaho Freedom Foundation scores legislative votes based on votes cast for hundreds of bills.
For the 2019 session, Burtenshaw earned a D grade based on his 64.6% voting score, and Reps. Raymond and Furniss also earned D grades based on their 64.0% and 64.9% scores, respectively.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation isn’t alone in giving the trio’s votes poor marks.
The national organization that President Trump recently addressed, the American Conservative Union, gave Burtenshaw a 53% and Raymond and Furniss a 56% and 50%, respectively.
Although the American Conservative Union has not compiled the 2020 session voting records yet, the Idaho Freedom Foundation has, and all three men did worse. Burtenshaw and Raymond earned an F, with their 55.1% and 52.4% scores and Rep. Furniss earned a D minus. Sadly, we have three legislators from District 35 whose votes more closely align with Democrats in the legislature than other Republicans.
Todd Grant
Rigby