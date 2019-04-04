I have to wonder if the people of Idaho, who love their freedom and their independence, and rightly so, will ever begin to realize that the people you have elected to represent you in the state Legislature do no care in the least what you think, or what you want? They have largely ignored your wish for expanded Medicaid, and they have opted to attempt a measure to ensure you will never put another voter initiative to ballot again.
So, will you just keep on electing them to office? Why?
Ric Wasmuth
Idaho Falls