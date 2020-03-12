It was good of Doyle Beck, in his March 6 column, to give us the class standings of our eastern Idaho legislators, especially our delegation from District 35.
I think it is important to note that voters choose representatives and senators who reflect their values. Jerald Raymond is not striving to be a poster child for the Freedom Foundation, and I appreciate that. It is also worth noting that Rep. Furniss was elected to replace a Freedom Foundation honor student.
I encourage our legislators to continue voting what they and their constituents feel is best for Idaho and not look over their shoulders to see how the Freedom Foundation is scoring them.
Paul Engberson
Terreton