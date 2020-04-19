As a self-described moderate Reagan Republican, I am often disappointed with the politics and sometimes antics of several local elected leaders. That being said, we need far-right voices to counterbalance the extreme far left. So, Mr. Christensen, Mr. Zollinger and Ms. Erhardt you are not useless, although usually quite wrong. On the occasions when you make sense, thank you.
And thank you always for your courage by putting yourselves out there as servants of the people. But, unless you have valid, earned credentials in public health, please do not counsel legitimate professionals in this area regarding the necessity or specificity of medical responses to the current pandemic.
Alan Zohner
Rigby