Have you noticed how effective our eastern Idaho legislators are at solving problems that don’t exist and producing problems that shouldn’t have existed at all? I’m limiting the scope of my thoughts to three or four examples, but I am sure you can think of more: 1) transgender legislation, 2) firearms legislation, 3) health liability legislation, etc.
After following the legislative process as closely as I could, one has to wonder, what was the motivation? What are the reasons such legislation was considered or even passed? Whose sexuality is being questioned? Is the firearm really for protection or a band-aid for personal insecurity? Is greed, or the lack of empathy, a quality that should be condoned by our legislators? I am only asking. Could it be we need counseling more than legislation?
With all this energy demonstrated, one would think it could be harnessed and used to come up with a real solution to the virus problem. Oh, you are right. It is an existing problem. However, some of our legislators seem to believe they can handle this problem. How sweet. If they have their way and the experts are ignored, we’ll find out, won’t we? Of course, it will take two or three weeks. God help the casualties.
Garry Brown
Idaho Falls