Our elected legislators' petty playground struggle over management of the novel coronavirus pandemic is disappointing and disheartening. We should feel blessed that we have not had as many deaths in Idaho as in other parts of the country, and yet that is being used to justify lifting limitations.
That “blessing” may even be misleading since as of Jan. 27 hard-hit California has had only three more deaths per 100,000 population than Idaho. We have no idea how many deaths may have occurred from the novel coronavirus without the restrictions, both directly and indirectly. Similarly, we do not know how many more deaths may occur if all traffic regulations were lifted. But are we willing to even consider lifting those restrictions which at times are inconvenient and limit freedom?
The legislators who are pushing to lift the governor’s limitations are more than willing to limit the freedom of a woman to choose to abort an unborn child to protect the right of the vulnerable unborn child’s freedom to live. And yet they are unwilling to continue limitations to protect the elderly and vulnerable population who have suffered the majority of deaths to the novel coronavirus.
The argument that an unwanted child may be inconvenient and economically challenging is abhorrent to these legislators. But these legislators argue that limitations that are inconvenient and economically challenging to protect elderly and vulnerable individuals are improper infringements upon freedom of choice. Both arguments are equally abhorrent. Are we entering the world described in Lois Lowry’s book, "The Giver," in which these elected Legislators are the ones who decide whether one lives or is released based on one’s productive capacity? History teaches that one can recover from economic hardship and inconvenience, but one cannot recover from death.
Boyd Peterson
Firth