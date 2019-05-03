Is there nothing our legislature won’t do to protect all aspects of gun ownership? Why should gun owners be allowed to endanger public lands by using exploding targets during fire season? Catastrophic fires have already occurred due to these types of targets despite what some people think. Here is an idea, instead of going after the poor gun owners to repay taxpayers for the cost of fighting the resulting wildfires, why don’t we send the bill to the 35 House Republicans who killed the bill to disallow exploding targets during fire season?
Sandy Williams
Idaho Falls