Seriously? Our legislators are wasting their time (that we’re paying for) on useless, discriminatory legislation to hurt women and legalize hate toward transgender people. What is going on in Boise while Idaho’s infrastructure is crumbling, our education system is barely functioning and our property taxes keep going up?
Well, one Republican politician thinks it’s really important to keep a few transgender students from playing basketball. If you haven’t seen any news about transgender kids taking player slots from cisgender kids, it’s a non-existent problem.
Another Republican legislator wants to close women’s health clinics if they provide abortions, even though no state money or federal Medicaid money goes to abortion services already. Again, no real problem is being addressed. Instead of helping women get better health care, ensuring proper care information is available or fighting STDs through education and testing, this legislator wants to punish women for getting pregnant.
Yet another Republican lawmaker wants to bar transgender people from identifying themselves as their true sex on driver’s licenses. For a party that says it is against government intrusion, these Republicans sure want to tell us who we are, what we can do in our private lives and how we can think and feel about ourselves.
These Republicans don’t want to do the hard work of sales tax loophole closure, property tax reform and education improvement. Instead, they want to use these wedge issues to distract our Legislature from the real work that Idaho needs. Let’s not let them do that.
Bob Goetsch
Idaho Falls