There needs to be less emotion and more common sense in regard to Medicaid expansion. Those in favor are portrayed as good guys and those who question are bad guys.
I live in a generous community. There have been fundraisers and bank accounts set up for those who need help with medical bills. A successful businessman, at his expense, had one of his employees take one of his trucks and trailers to California to help a legally blind widow move her things to our community. To accuse anyone of not caring is unfair. The best solution is for the individual to do what they can, followed by the family and then the community. The government should be the last resort.
While in Washington state, I asked a Canadian why so many of his countrymen were coming to our country for medical procedures when they could get the treatments at no cost in Canada. He said those who could afford it got better care in our country and could avoid long waiting times. He said it was illegal in Canada to practice medicine independently from government health care. I am grateful that we in America still have a choice.
How can we expect a federal government that is essentially broke continue to pay for Obamacare Medicaid expansion? I feel for those not able to afford medical care and am still pondering my vote. I lack trust in government care.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton