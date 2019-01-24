I have replayed the scene over and over in my mind. My high school seniors were just returning from a diversity assembly. As one of my seniors approached me he asked, “Why are we always celebrating everyone else’s culture? When will we celebrate our culture?”
That’s a question I have asked myself many times.
A colleague of mine lamented that boys are the losers in our education systems. Our public schools often demonize our boys and do not teach to their strengths. It’s a very “female” oriented system which puzzles me as many of teachers are mothers of boys, and it’s all too obvious what is happening.
Many times I have watched as a sitcom would unfold in my classroom. Modern day TV often depicts men as wimps and women as all-knowing. And as a result, I have watched as my female students became brassy and obnoxious towards the young men in my classes.
We watch as historical figures of our nation’s founders are torn down or “covered” in the name of political correctness. These are men who risked all for this nation as are our current soldiers, many who are giving their “all” even today.
Yes, girls and women should be respected but so should our young boys and future fathers. Not only do we need to be raising confident young women but equally true for the young men. Our boys need to be nurtured and raised to be men, not shoved to the sidelines.
Andi Elliott
Hamer