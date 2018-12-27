As a Post Register reader, I have been following stories about Idaho Falls’ efforts to enforce a cellphone ban, reduce the feral cat population, and now to ban plastic grocery bags.
Today, I again observed what is probably more of a health and safety threat to local citizens than are cellphones, errant cats, or blowing plastic bags: motorists’ frequent disregard for yellow and newly-red traffic lights.
It is now a daily occurrence to encounter people speeding, and running yellow lights and newly-red traffic lights. Are the police now devoting their energies solely to arresting free-range cats and admonishing cellphone users? Why do we have cameras at every intersection? Are they only looking for cats?
A law that is not enforced is not really a law. People just seem too busy and self-important to obey traffic lights. Pedestrian and bicyclist safety is just an annoyance. Why should motorists obey lights if there is little chance of getting caught?
Perhaps we should just repeal traffic light laws, and go onto the “honor system.” Think of the police hours/overtime we could save, so that we could capture undocumented cats.
My wife and I visited the U.K. this past summer. In London we were told that most of the city of 9 million is under camera surveillance and that the above traffic infractions would automatically result in the driver receiving a ticket for several hundred pounds. Traffic was awful in London, but no one ran lights. I did not see any vagrant cats either.
James M. David
Ammon