Radicals on the left have reached a new low with their sharp criticism of First Lady Melania Trump’s White House holiday decorations. To quote an online commentary I recently read: “(The) White House display was bizarrely ominous, moody lighting, and barren tree skeletons looking like the backdrop of a horror movie.” Also, The Washington Post shamefully referred to the Christmas trees as a “nightmare forest.”
While pondering these cynical critiques of the Trumps, one would have to ask: Will this nonsense ever end?
As a conservative, I have to admit that extremists on the right side of the political spectrum are certainly not angels either since they have their moments, too. However, right-wing rhetoric is usually not quite so nasty and edgy since skeptics from the left tend to express themselves more harshly against President Donald Trump and the first family.
I’ve viewed videos and seen still photos of this year’s display of White House Christmas trees and other decorations, and without exception, they are all in good taste.
Here’s an idea for Post Register Commentary Page readers to ponder in the form of two questions: How about taking a one month break from sharp political discourse during the holiday season? Now, wouldn’t that be appropriate and refreshing?
Mercy's sake, it would be a nice change, but I fear that’s just a pipe dream on my part.
May there be political peace on earth, if only for a few weeks each year.
Bob Ziel
Rigby