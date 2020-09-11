The general demeanor between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump is as different as night and day.
Typically, Biden’s campaign appearances are held in modest-sized rooms containing just a handful of supporters. The atmosphere is low-key and somber. Biden will occasionally answer an easy question or two from sympathetic reporters. His responses are sometimes incoherent where it’s obvious that he’s confused.
Sadly, Biden’s mental acuity is diminishing. One does not have to be a psychologist or other expert on the human mind to realize that he’s declining mentally, possibly from senility or dementia.
Now let’s contrast Trump’s campaign to Biden’s campaign. Trump is sharp and focused, especially when answering questions from the media. His rallies are held outdoors with plenty of energy, spirit and zeal. There are thousands of people cheering him on.
Sorry, John R. Snyder of Idaho Falls, but Trump is anything but senile (“A senile old man is currently in the White House,” Sept. 6) as you claimed. Trump is actually a thoughtful, critical thinker.
Even though I dislike Biden, I have empathy for him and his family. Politics aside, I wish Biden well. Love him or loathe him, Trump is a New York City dynamo. He’s intelligent, logical and articulate where Trump has a way of communicating effectively with both the American people and foreign leaders.
Bob Ziel
Rigby