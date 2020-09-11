This morning, Sept. 2, it was reported on the radio that the Eastern Idaho Public Health Department confirmed its 14th COVID-19 death. So, businesses and schools have been shut down for five months or so for 14 deaths. Our children’s education has been and continues to be negatively impacted in a major way. Livelihoods have been destroyed along with families’ lives.
We shop at our local stores and touch items and doors and produce and exchange money, all of which can be contaminated with the virus. Should EIPH mandate that we all wear gloves along with the masks? What’s next? Bubble suits? Should they mandate that we change our masks every time we touch it? EIPH is not our elected official yet has complete control over our lives. Change is needed here.
In July five people were killed in one car accident locally. Ban cars. One out of 3 car accidents is due to drunk drivers. Ban drinking.
If we are concerned about the death tally, then there are far more dangerous activities that people should be prohibited from engaging in.
And if a vaccine is developed (and there are no guarantees) will we be forced to take it? Will you comply? Time to start acting like a free people again. Even Jesus didn’t mandate that we become Christians to save our souls. He allows us to make the choice, and yes, it does affect others.
Andi Elliott
Hamer